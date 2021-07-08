Sentinel police log for July 8

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Kyle Stump, 28 of Harrisburg, was charged with resisting arrest and defiant trespass after an incident at 4:02 a.m. June 27 in which he refused to leave Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center. When officers tried to arrest him, Stump fought with them and was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.
State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- Scott Douple, 46, of Fredericksburg, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center with unknown injuries after the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed on July 5 at 2:03 a.m. Police said Kristin Duple, 45, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile marker 214.9 in Upper Frankford Township when she drifted from the center lane to the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes and hit the concrete jersey barrier. She then continued to the right across all lanes onto an embankment on the opposite shoulder. Neither the driver nor a second passenger in the car were injured.
- Helen Toth, 61, of Philadelphia, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center with possible injuries after a crash at 4:25 p.m. June 30 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Frankford Township. Police said Toth was driving a 2020 Dodge Caravan east near mile marker 214.1 when she went off the road for unknown reasons and hit a signpost before going up an embankment into a wire fence. The car then rolled over.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.