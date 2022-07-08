Sentinel police log for July 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- An ATV crash injured two people at 2:13 p.m. July 3. The crash occurred along Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township when Nicholas Hayslett, 25, of Newville, was operating a Yamaha 400 Kodiak with Natasha Hall, 26, of Newville. Hayslett, traveling south, attempted to navigate a right curve in the road when his ATV lost traction due to his speed. The vehicle traveled across the oncoming traffic lane and struck an overturned tree where it came to rest. Police said Hayslett and Hall collided with the vehicle's handle bar and the base of the tree. They were transported to the hospital by Friendship Hose Company #1.
- A Gardners man was injured in a hit-and-run crash at 7:25 a.m. June 25 on South Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs. Brad Mentzer, 29, was traveling south and negotiating a curve near East Locust Street when a Ford F250 traveling north on South Baltimore Avenue failed to maintain its lane of travel. The mirror of the Ford struck Mentzer's driver side mirror and the operator of the Ford continued its travel. Mentzer was injured by glass and transported to UPMC Carlisle by Yellow Breeches EMS.
- Police are investigating an incident at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in which the operator of a white van threw an object, causing damage to a black Kia Sportage. This occurred on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 44 in South Middleton Township.
- Three teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:27 p.m. July 2 on Sandbank Road in Southampton Township. The driver, a 17-year-old male from Chambersburg, was traveling west when he attempted to navigate a left curve in the road. Due to what police described as an "apparent high rate of speed," he was unable to executive the curve and his vehicle exited the right side of the road, striking a tree and coming to rest. The driver and two passengers, Madison Coates, 19, of Shippensburg, and a 17-year-old female from Shippensburg, were transported to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital by Shippensburg Area EMS. The operator was cited and his vehicle was towed from the scene by Abe's Towing.