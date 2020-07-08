Sentinel police log for July 8

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 6:31 p.m. July 5 at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Route 15. Police said Diyar Karim, 30, of Camp Hill, failed to yield the right-of-way to Deepa Radhakrishnan, 43, of Mechanicsburg, causing the crash.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Tyler S. Henderson, 22, of Buffalo, New York, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the parking lot of a hotel at 1:18 a.m. July 5. Police arrived at the scene and found Henderson arguing with one woman and two female juveniles in the parking lot. Clothing and other belongings were strewn about the area, and a girl was crying in the backseat of a vehicle that belonged to Henderson. The group said they were from out of the area and visiting Hershey, and the women said Henderson had been assaulting and harassing the victim since July 3. The woman said Henderson choked her multiple times, punched and slapped her multiple times and dragged her outside and inside the hotel. The victim had fresh scratches on her arms, redness and irritation on her neck and a bruised up bite mark on her forearm. Henderson was arrested but posted $10,000 cash bail.
- Nickalas James Rehrer, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony escape and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police were called to the Capital City Mall for a wanted suspect at 1:16 p.m. July 4. Police had previously received information on Rehrer from Harrisburg City Police, and he was wanted on charges of burglary and fleeing and eluding. He was considered armed and dangerous. Police set up a perimeter and gave verbal commands to Rehrer when they entered Dick's Sporting Goods and saw him. Police said Rehrer ignored commands and quickly walked away. Officers chased him and subdued him with a Taser. He was arrested, and bail was set at $50,000 cash.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a theft by deception case in which a South Middleton Township woman said she received a letter from the state Department of Labor & Industry on July 1 stating that her claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was being reviewed. However, she had not filed for assistance.
- Someone gained entry into a residential home on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township through an exterior window and stole cash from inside the residence sometime before 10:27 a.m. June 30.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle traveling west in the 1300 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township at about 6:15 p.m. June 24 traveled off the road and struck a mailbox before continuing westward.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
