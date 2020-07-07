Sentinel police log for July 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police said a driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash at 2:23 a.m. July 5 on Route 15 south in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Police arrived at the scene of a wrecked, disabled vehicle and discovered the driver had left the scene of the crash. With help from East Pennsboro Township Police, they were able to identify the driver as Elelona Hodge, 24, of Dillsburg. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Keono Jere Long, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony unlawful use of a computer and misdemeanor unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, stemming from an investigation that started on March 12. Police received a report that Long had logged into a woman's social media site, changed the password, posted nude images of her and sent them privately to several of her connections. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in June and arrested him on July 4. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of Big Spring Road in West Pennsboro Township at 3:39 a.m. July 5. Police said Colten Drawbaugh, 21, of Newville, was traveling north in a 2013 Volkswagen CC when he failed to make a left curve in the road and struck a metal marker pole before traveling up an embankment and striking a utility pole. A resident spoke with Drawbaugh and saw him flee the scene on foot. Police said they plan on citing him with failure to give information. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
