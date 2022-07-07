 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 7

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Shane Durrell Brown, 26, of York, was charged with felony fleeing police and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and accidents involving property after an attempted traffic stop in the 100 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at 1:19 a.m. June 12, police reported July 6. Brown allegedly fled the traffic stop, but police discontinued the pursuit. Police however learned that Brown had crashed in Harrisburg, though when officers approached, he took off on foot. It was discovered he was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police. Police were able to take him into custody, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

