Sentinel police log for July 6

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Corey Anthony Davis, 24, of New Orleans, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a report of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg about 7:45 p.m. July 4. Police said they made contact with Davis, who was found in possession of a concealed handgun. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Chambersburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township at 11:31 p.m. June 21, police reported July 5. Police said Keisha Tasker, 41, was driving a 2018 Buick Regal north on Baltimore Road when her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The vehicle then re-entered the road, traveled across both lanes of travel and exited the left side of the road. Tasker was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, by Shippensburg Area EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Interstate 81 north in Middlesex Township at 5:04 p.m. July 4. Police said Cooper Merrill, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage in the right lane of I-81 north when a small black SUV, possibly a Subaru, traveled at a high-rate of speed north on I-81 and struck the rear of the vehicle. The collision caused the Mirage to spin 180 degrees, cross over the left lane of travel and strike the concrete bridge rail, before crossing back into the right lane and striking the guardrail. The driver of the striking vehicle fled, getting off the exit toward Carlisle Borough. Merrill and an infant in the car suffered possible injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.