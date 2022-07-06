 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Aida Masinovic, 40, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of South Pitt Street at 10:27 p.m. July 1. Police did not release any details but said Masinovic was arrested after an investigation. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $15,000 cash bail.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Daniel Lee Slaughter, 49, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Karns in Lemoyne at 12:13 p.m. June 9, police reported July 5. Police said Slaughter stole a large amount of merchandise and fled the store. Police were able to locate his vehicle and took him into custody. He was later released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

