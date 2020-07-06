Sentinel police log for July 6

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two landscaping lights and two decorations were stolen from the first block of Clouse Road in Lower Mifflin Township sometime around 1 a.m. July 2.
- A motorcyclist was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash in the 700 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township at 6:32 p.m. July 4. Police said Luke Eckman, 37, of Carlisle, was operating a 2004 Suzuki Volusia east on West Old York Road when a black cat ran across the road and went under the front wheel of the motorcycle, causing him to lose control. Eckman was transported by Yellow Breeches EMS for injuries of unknown severity.
- Numerous mailboxes were struck in the area of the first block of Wildwood Road in Upper Frankford Township sometime before 7:21 p.m. July 2.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Walther Arms pistol in a tan leather holster, $7 in cash and three health insurance cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Huggins Road in Watts Township sometime between 9:30 p.m. May 15 and 6 a.m. May 16, police reported July 5.
- A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Newport, were charged with theft after they admitted to stealing a package that was on the front porch of a home on Market Street in Newport at 10:03 a.m. June 7, police reported July 5.
- Police said someone attempted to break into FBF Gas and Convenience Store on Veterans Way in Saville Township sometime between June 1 and 8:37 p.m. June 29.
- Two people were transported to area hospitals after a three-vehicle crash on Spring Road at Fox Hollow Road in Carroll Township at 11:57 a.m. June 12, police reported July 5. Police said Delores Martin, 79, of Shermans Dale, was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy south on Spring Road when she rear-ended a 2006 Ford Focus, driven by Jo Graybill, 32, of Shermans Dale, who was stopped, attempting to make a left turn onto Fox Hollow Road. The collision pushed the Focus into the northbound lane, where it was hit by a 2018 Honda CRV, driven by Kim Dao, 44, of Harrisburg. Martin was wearing her seat belt and refused transport to a hospital. Graybill was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit for suspected minor injuries. Dao had been wearing a seat belt but was transported to UPMC West Shore for suspected minor injuries. All vehicles were towed from the scene, and Martin was cited with following too closely.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
