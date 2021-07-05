 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 5
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Daryl Lerew, 50 of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 1:08 a.m. July 3 in the 400 block of Croghan Drive in which a woman was injured.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Walter Friedrich, 56, of Grantville, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after police found a gun in his possession during a traffic stop on Route 15 on July 1.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

