Sentinel police log for July 5

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating littering reports and are looking to identify the woman involved. Police said the same woman deposited a bag of trash at the intersection of North Queen Street and Britton Road at 1:42 p.m. June 28 and again at 12:16 p.m. June 29. The woman was seen walking with two or three children. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A motorcyclist was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash at about 3:3 p.m. July 2 in the 1700 block of South Market Street. Police said the operator struck a guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in a ditch on the side of the road. Police did not name the operator, but noted that the crash is still under investigation.
- D'Andre Thomas Frank Kelly, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. July 1. Police said that during the traffic stop, Kelly admitted to having a loaded firearm in the vehicle without a concealed firearm license. He also admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving and was found in possession of marijuana, police said. He was arrested and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck a utility pole in the 1100 block of Centerville Road in Penn Township sometime around 11:18 p.m. July 3. Police said the vehicle was traveling south on Centerville Road when it exited the road for an unknown reason and struck the utility pole. The vehicle then continued south on Centerville Road, and police were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Police said a driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Mooredale Road in Dickinson Township at about 6 a.m. June 30. Police said Tristin Keller, 20, of Carlisle, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord north on Ritner Highway when he attempted to make a right turn onto Mooredale Road at a high rate of speed, which police estimated to be about 50 mph. Keller lost control of the vehicle, which hit a CenturyLink telephone pole, shearing it in half and exposing wires to the ground. The pole also caused a Community Aid donation box to fall onto its side. Keller suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. He was cited for reckless driving.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.