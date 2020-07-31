Sentinel police log for July 31

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are investigating reports that between 10 and 11 p.m. on July 28 and 29 someone has been ringing doorbells on Roaring Creek Court and running. Several people were caught on a security camera on July 29.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Luis Gonzalez-Montanez, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary offenses after police stopped him on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 11:26 p.m. on July 26 for driving a car with a missing tire. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police also found a stolen firearm in the car.
- A 10-year-old boy was charged with making false reports to law enforcement after police said he reported that a man was walking around North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs saying he wanted to shoot people at 12:35 a.m. on July 16. No one was found and the investigation found the report to be false.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
