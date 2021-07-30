Sentinel police log for July 30

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Douglas Miller, 59, of Carlisle, was charged with retail theft after police said he took $295.96 worth of merchandise past the last point of sale at Walmart on Noble Boulevard without paying for it at 1:34 p.m. July 23.
- Eric Seigler, 40, of Carlisle, was charged with possession with intent to deliver police found crack cocaine on him while they were arresting him on an active warrant at 12:29 a.m. July 28.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Cash and credit cards were taken from a wallet in a car parked near the community garden in Memorial Park at about 5:45 p.m. July 28. Police said the victim was in the garden when they saw a dark-colored vehicle park next to their car. The victim started walking towards their car when the saw someone inside the vehicle. That’s when the person in the vehicle got back into their own car and drove away on North Washington Street. Police seek information.
- Police seek information on a hit an run crash that occurred at about 1 p.m. July 28. Police said the victim was driving east on West Main Street when they stopped for a turning vehicle. The vehicle behind the victim hit the victim’s car in the rear. The victim pulled to the side of the road, but the other vehicle, described as a dark blue or black Dodge Ram 2500, kept going. The victim attempted to follow the truck, but stopped following when the truck when through a red light.
- The owner of an apartment building reported that several appliances were damaged and money taken from an upstairs laundry room in the building in the first block of West Main Street at 10:21 a.m. July 24. The apartment building is locked and the laundry room is located on the top floor. Police seek information.
- Someone damaged the change machine at a 24-hour laundromat and broke into the attached convenience store in the 1100 block of East Simpson Street at 3:03 a.m. July 24. The individual attempted to take items and cash from the store, but was interrupted by police responding to the scene and fled.
- Someone hit a vehicle parked in the 100 block of South Walnut Street sometime between noon on July 20 and 1:30 p.m. on July 22 damaging the driver’s side mirror. Police seek information.
- Nathan Jones, 45, of Chambersburg, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he received in a crash at 5:47 p.m. July 21. Police said Jordan Reisinger, 29, of Mechanicsburg, stopped at the stop sign on South Washington Street facing north. When he pulled from the stop sign, he was hit by Jones’s motorcycle that was travelling west on West Simpson Street.
- A bird bath, shed and clothesline were stolen from a backyard in an incident reported at 11:31 a.m. July 20.
- A vehicle parked in the first block of South High Street was keyed sometime between 11 p.m. July 18 and 9 a.m. July 19. Police seek information.
- The owner of a building in the first block of East Main Street reported July 18 that someone had spraypainted the letters BBC in red on the roof of their building in March. The owner also reported that numerous people have been seen accessing the rooftop via the building’s fire escape.
- Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the first block of West Main Street during the evening hours of July 16.
- Michelle Enck, 31, of Mechanicsburg, waived a charge of simple assault to county court July 26, police reported Thursday. Police said Enck allegedly hit and bit the victim when she was attempting to drop off her children at a home in the 600 block of East Coover Street at 9 a.m. July 15.
- A tractor trailer hit a pole at the intersection of East Main and North Walnut streets at 2:48 p.m. July 12 while making an illegal turn, causing damage to the pole and traffic box. The driver did not stop, but was later located with the assistance of GPS tracking from the trucking company.
- Fernando Genao, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an incident at 11:29 a.m. July 10 in which police said he pushed and hit the victim.
- A flat bed tractor trailer was seen hitting and damaging a street sign at 7:21 a.m. July 8. The truck went on without stopping. Police seek information.
- A vehicle was hit in the parking lot of the Mechanicsburg Pool July 5 sometime between about 6:30 p.m. and 7:28 p.m. causing damage to the front passenger side bumper.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Lionel Maple, 32, of Lemoyne, was charged with simple assault after police were called to the 300 block of Market Street at 8 a.m. July 18 in which he injured a victim during a dispute.
- Matthew Keiser, 21, of Lemoyne, was charged with aggravated assault after an incident at 10 a.m. July 23. Police said they were called to the first block of South 8th Street in Lemoyne for an intoxicated person. Upon finding Keiser, police called EMS providers who began to provide medical care. Police said Keiser then assaulted the medical personnel.
- Matthew Bleyer, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 11 p.m. July 24 at the Rodeway Inn on North Front Street in Wormleysburg in which he injured another person.
- Ridnah Lysanh, 44, of Lemoyne, was charged with simple assault after police said she caused minor injuries to a victim during an incident at 7:45 p.m. July 26 in the 300 block of Lowther Street, Lemoyne.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.