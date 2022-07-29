 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 29

Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)

• A Michigan driver’s license was found July 29 in the area of the Nancy Grayson School playground. It can be claimed by calling borough police.

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• A Perry County man was injured in a motorcycle crash along Zimmerman Road in Monroe Township around 11:39 p.m. July 23. Police say Cody D. Sloan, 27, of Elliottsburg, was traveling north on Zimmerman Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road south of Shuman Drive. The motorcycle dropped, sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene, according to reports. Sloan was wearing a full face helmet and protective clothing.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

