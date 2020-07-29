Sentinel police log for July 29

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Richard M. Kachurka, 48, of Enola, was arrested July 28 on charges stemming from an incident at 1:42 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police said they had received a top that Kachurka would be coming into Enola with drugs and was driving with a suspended license. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Enola Drive during which they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and found marijuana, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the car. Kachurka was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- William Burdick, 59, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia when police found methamphetamine in his pocket on July 23 at 11 a.m. Newville Police were assisting Upper Allen Police in serving a felony arrest warrant on Burdick and the drugs were found during a search.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone broke into a home on Roxbury Road in Upper Mifflin Township through a window where an air conditioner was located and took coins from a jar inside the home in an incident reported at 3:50 p.m. July 27. Police seek information.
- Migdalia Ziranda, 44, of Carlisle, was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit for possible injuries after a crash at 2:12 p.m. July 25. Police said Ziranda was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla east on Alexander Spring Road when she failed to make a right hand curve and hit a utility pole.
- Police seek information on graffiti found spray-painted on a storage facility wall at noon on July 25 in the 2500 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Mebrahtu Weldemichael, 43, of Whitehall, Ohio, was not injured in a crash at 10:38 p.m. July 26 on Interstate 81 near mile marker 64.7 in East Pennsboro Township. Police said Weldemichael was driving north in the right lane at a curve when the engine of his 2012 Freightliner Sprinter caught fire. The brakes failed and Weldemichael lost control of the truck, crossing over two travel lanes and crashing into the concrete median where the truck became engulfed in flames.
