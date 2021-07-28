Sentinel police log for July 28

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- George Eimer III, 73, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, suffered a possible injury in a crash at 10:06 p.m. July 23 along Interstate 81 in Penn Township. Police said Samuel Saydee, 38, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was driving a 2020 Ford Transit south near mile marker 36.6 when he failed to stop for traffic in a construction zone, hitting the back of Eimer's 2017 Honda Accord. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Charles M. Meredith, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was taken to Geisinger Hospital with a suspected minor injury after a crash at 2:46 p.m. July 24 in Liverpool Township. Police said Meredith was slowing his 2000 Ford Explorer to make a right turn from Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) into Dressler's Campground when he was hit from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Express driven by Larry A. Gettel, 48, of Carlisle.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.