 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for July 28
0 Comments

Sentinel police log for July 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • George Eimer III, 73, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, suffered a possible injury in a crash at 10:06 p.m. July 23 along Interstate 81 in Penn Township. Police said Samuel Saydee, 38, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was driving a 2020 Ford Transit south near mile marker 36.6 when he failed to stop for traffic in a construction zone, hitting the back of Eimer's 2017 Honda Accord. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Charles M. Meredith, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was taken to Geisinger Hospital with a suspected minor injury after a crash at 2:46 p.m. July 24 in Liverpool Township. Police said Meredith was slowing his 2000 Ford Explorer to make a right turn from Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) into Dressler's Campground when he was hit from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Express driven by Larry A. Gettel, 48, of Carlisle.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Youths vaccinate despite family doubts

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News