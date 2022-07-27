 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 27

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Andrew Nulton, 35, of Carlisle was charged with felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor DUI, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater while license is suspended following an incident that occurred earlier this month. On July 2, police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the 1700 block of South Market Street around 3:30 p.m. There they discovered that Nulton struck a guide rail with his motorcycle and was ejected from the vehicle into a roadside ditch. He was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment. Upon further investigation, police determined that Nulton was under the influence of several drugs when he crashed. They also found that the motorcycle he had been operating was reported stolen out of Maryland and that his operating privileges had previously been revoked for other DUI convictions. Nulton was arraigned Tuesday and committed to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 4.

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Caitlyn Wintergrass, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an incident that took place Monday at at motel on the Harrisburg Pike around 6 p.m. Police responded to the scene for a domestic and discovered Wintergrass had physically injured her boyfriend. She was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison where her unsecured bail is set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.
