Sentinel police log for July 27

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Tyree Osby, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with stalking after an incident at 10:45 a.m. July 18. Police said a woman was walking in the 200 block of East Louther Street when Osby slowed the car he was driving to try to talk to her. He then allegedly pulled forward, got out of the car and walked toward the woman. She got away and hid to contact police while she watched the car turn around to come back to look for her.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Faith Shields, 23, of Newville, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after an incident on July 9 in which staff of a child care facility on West Big Spring Avenue said they could smell burnt marijuana coming down from the second-floor apartments. Police found the apartment, and Shields turned over the drugs.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Taylor Yoder, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after an incident at 6:20 p.m. on July 22. Police said they were called to the Speedway on North Hanover Street for a disturbance outside the store. When officers arrived, Yoder allegedly punched an office in the jaw. He was then restrained and taken into custody.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against David Clark II, 25, of Carlisle, related to a May 2 incident were held for county court in a July 26 preliminary hearing. Police said that heroin was found in Clark's car during a traffic stop.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Kenneth Roberts, 46, of Lemoyne, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 11:45 a.m. July 14 during which he injured the victim during an assault.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.