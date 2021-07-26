 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 26
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • An Ecotric electric mountain bike was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. July 20 and 6 a.m. July 21. Police seek information.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Four people suffered possible injuries in a crash at 2:31 p.m. July 25. Police said Ming Y. Li, 31, of Philadelphia, was driving a 2018 BMW M401 south on South Middlesex Road when she failed to stop at the intersection with West Trindle Road and drove into the path of a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Megan K. Champagne, 29, of Lemoyne. Both drivers and two passengers in Champagne's car were injured.
  • A trailer was reported stolen from a location on Centerville Road in Penn Township at 7:21 a.m. Feb. 16.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • A wallet and cell phone were reported stolen from a location at Oliver and North Second Streets in Newport at 10:52 p.m. July 22. Police seek information.
  • Someone broke three windows in a detached garage at the rear of a residence in North Front Street in Liverpool sometime between June 1 and July 3. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

