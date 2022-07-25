Sentinel police log for July 25

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 5:53 p.m. July 9 during which a shed on Highland Avenue in South Middleton Township was damaged by spray paint. They described the victim as a 60-year-old Mount Holly Springs man.
- A case of burglary and criminal trespassing that occurred on Ritner Highway in North Newton Township around 6 p.m. July 20 is under investigation.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- The State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating a fire that broke out in a six bay storage unit on Pinola Road in Southampton Township at 8:09 a.m. July 17. Police said the victim is a 59-year-old Shippensburg man and no injuries were reported.
- Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford Expedition that took place around 6 p.m. July 19 on South River Road in Reed Township. The victim is a 58-year-old Duncannon man.
- Three Shermans Dale teen girls received citations after police responded to Creek Road in Carroll Township for an active domestic at 12:20 a.m. July 20.
People are also reading…
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- An Upper Allen Township woman was injured in a motorcycle crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on US Route 15 south just south of the Bowmansdale exit. Police determined that the woman driving the motorcycle, whom they did not identify, tried to stop in accordance with slowed traffic but lost control and fell off the vehicle. She was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A New Cumberland man was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 11:30 a.m. July 5 at the intersection of South Market and Marble streets. Police said Nancy Aylette, 44, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, stopped at an East Marble Street stop sign before attempting to continue west to West Marble Street. When she pulled out, her vehicle was struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Lechene, 58. Lechene said he was injured in the crash but refused EMS evaluation.
- A Mechanicsburg man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash that occurred about 11 a.m. July 15 in the 600 block of Apple Drive. Police said Richard Simmonds, 64, was traveling north on East Marble Street. He stopped at a stop sign and made a turn to travel west on Apple Drive. While executing the turn, police said Simmonds looked away from the road, causing his motorcycle to strike a curb and crash.