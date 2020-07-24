Sentinel police log for July 24

Annjalee Nunez, 22, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with four counts each of simple assault and harassment as well as one count of endangering the welfare of a child after police said she sprayed pepper spray during an argument in the 300 block of West Simpson Street at 2:51 p.m. on July 23.

Samuel Hoffman Sr., 20, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault, harassment, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct after police said he got into a physical altercation at 10:15 a.m. July 23 in the 100 block of East Main Street. After being taken into custody, police said he screamed obscenities and banged his head on the rear passenger door of the police car. He also slammed his body into the door, causing damage.