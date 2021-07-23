 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for July 23
0 Comments

Sentinel police log for July 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Dhyshamier Holmes, 22, of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant July 20 and charged with making a materially false statement and making a statement under penalty after police said he lied on about his criminal record an application to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse at 11;13 a.m. on June 18.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Zachery Gossert, 26, of Newburg suffered minor injuries after a crash at 10:28 p.m. July 15 on Hopewell Township. Police said Gossert was driving a 1995 Toyota T-100 north on Shippensburg Road when he overcompensated on a left curve and spun, hitting a telephone pole. Police said Gossert then ran from the scene, but was later located.
  • Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash at 11:26 a.m. on July 16 in North Newton Township. Police said Bonnie Myers, 57, of Newville was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado north on Oakville Road. After stopping at the sign at the intersection with Ridge Road, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Express driven by Tyke Delp, 52, of Carlisle, causing Delp's vehicle to roll onto its side. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and Myers was taken to UPMC Carlisle.
  • A semi-trailer was reported stolen from a location on Centerville Road in Penn Township at 10:36 a.m. on July 16.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • William Miller, 82, of Newport, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after police said he put a handgun to the victim's head and kill them during an incident on June 28 in the 2000 block of Keystone Way in Oliver Township.
  • Police are investigating the theft of a Bluetooth adapter and an ECS Tuning boost gauge from a vehicle that occurred between 3:30 p.m. on June 30 and 3:30 p.m. July 1.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria army shells rebel bastion killing seven

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News