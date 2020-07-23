Sentinel police log for July 23

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Kiah Lindsey Brady, 34, of New Oxford, was arraigned July 22 on charges of felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor DUI general impairment and DUI highest rate in connection with a Feb. 28 incident. Police were dispatched to West Creek Hills Elementary School at 4:58 p.m. for a mother who was at the school, intoxicated and trying to pick up her child. Police determined that Brady drove to the school to pick up her child with another small child in the vehicle. She was taken into custody for a legal blood draw and released. After the arraignment, she was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a residential burglary in which someone entered a home on Peyton Drive in Dickinson Township through the back door on the deck into an unlocked master bedroom and then exited through the same door sometime before 1:13 p.m. July 19. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating an attempted theft of a motor vehicle on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township sometime before 12:14 a.m. July 14, police reported July 22.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.