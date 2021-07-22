Sentinel police log for July 22

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jonathan Little, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with criminal trespass after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of North 2nd Street in Enola at 1:21 a.m. after the victim found the lights on and the front door broken open when they arrived home. Police said Little had gone into the apartment and taken a shower. Sheets were also removed from the victim's bed.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Edwin Pabon, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and statement under penalty after a police investigation identified him as a suspect in an alleged stabbing at a local motel on April 24. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and has recovered. Police also said the victim and Pabon did not know one another and that it was "a random encounter that went wrong."
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Ashley Ellis, 33, of Camp Hill, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Rupley Road in Wormleysburg for a welfare check at 9 a.m. July 14. There police found five children under the age of 11 who were home alone in what they described as deplorable conditions. Ellis arrived home a short time later and was arrested. Cumberland County Children and Youth Services assisted with placement for the children.
- James Kareem Moore-Washington, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:45 a.m. in the 500 block of North Front Street. Police obtained a search warrant during the stop and found a stolen handgun, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
