Sentinel police log for July 21

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Mark Snyder, 33, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a domestic incident in the 1500 block of Spring Road at about 10 p.m. July 19. Police said they were attempting to investigate the incident when they said Snyder became belligerent and would not comply with police commands. When police detained him, he became enraged and started yelling. He also attempted to head-butt an officer, police said. He was arrested, arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Robert Shorb, 64, of Irving, Texas, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at Residence Inn on July 17. After an investigation, police said they took Shorb into custody, though didn't provide details about the incident. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Mail was stolen from a home on York Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 12:06 p.m. July 9, police reported July 19.
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road at Oakville Road in North Newton Township at 1:06 p.m. July 14. Police said John Ault, 36, of Saint Thomas, was driving a 2009 Nissan Murano and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and pulled out in front of a 2004 Cadillac CTS, driven by Frank McGee of Shippensburg. Both units sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Ault was not injured, but McGee reported suspected minor injuries. He refused transport to a hospital.
- An office chair was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 200 block of Zion Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 11:48 a.m. July 14.
- Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township at 5:06 p.m. July 5, police reported July 20. Police said Keith Lavine, 64, of Red Lion, was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion north on I-81 in the right lane when an unknown vehicle that was merging into the right lane from the left lane cut him off, causing him to swerve to avoid contact. His vehicle traveled down an embankment and hit a ditch. The other vehicle did not stop at the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
