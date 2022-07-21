 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 21

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Two juveniles were cited with an ordinance violation after police said they climbed onto the roof of the pavilion at Newville Community Park on July 18. Police were dispatched to the park at 11:30 a.m. for a report of two boys climbing on the pavilion. The two juveniles admitted to doing so, and security cameras showed them using a trash can to get onto the roof. Police said park rules prohibit climbing on top of the pavilion.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle that was stolen at about 12:25 a.m. July 20 from the 900 block of York Street. The vehicle was stolen from a business and is described as a silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata with PA registration JRH8446 and VIN 5NPET46CX7H256567. The vehicle has a cracked passenger side mirror, a dent on the passenger side rear quarter panel and a Platinum Pre-owned sticker on the trunk. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

