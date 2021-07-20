 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for July 20
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Joshua M. Wierzbicki, 38, of San Antonio, Texas was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries after a crash at 1:58 a.m. July 18. Police said Wierzbicki was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia CA126 south in the right lane on Interstate 81 near mile marker 50.9 in Middlesex Township when he went into the right shoulder and hit a guiderail, milepost sign and an I-81 sign before going down an embankment where the truck then hit three trees.
  • A tractor tire and rim were reported stolen from the Hopewell Township facility on Three Square Hollow Road at 11:16 a.m. June 9.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

