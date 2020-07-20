Sentinel police log for July 20

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Evan Winkleman, 19, of Carlisle, was cited for accidents involving unattended property after a hit-and-run crash in Turnpike Road at Enola Road in Hopewell Township at 10:40 p.m. July 15. Police said Winkleman was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra south on Route 696 when he failed to make a left turn to continue onto Route 997. The vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of travel, crossed back into the eastbound lane of travel, exited the shoulder and struck two traffic signs and multiple boulders before continuing eastbound and striking a large tree. Police said Winkleman fled the scene on foot after talking to a witness.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling in the left lane of Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township struck the rear bumper of a 2006 Nissan Frontier traveling in front of it at 5:24 p.m. July 6. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain at the scene or exchange information. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
- One person was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Bloserville Road at Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township at 7:34 p.m. July 15. Police said Dylan Slotter, 19, of Carlisle, was driving a 2001 GM Yukon west on Creek Road when he stopped at the stop sign but pulled out in front of a 2013 Mazda CX5 driven by Lori Dandy, 33, of Carlisle, who was traveling south on Bloserville Road and did not have a stop sign. Dandy suffered minor head, neck and spinal injuries and was transported to the hospital. Slotter was not injured, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle caused a motorcycle to overturn near Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township at 7:40 p.m. July 14. Police said a vehicle was following too closely to a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan Classic, operated by Meghan Kelley, 33, of Newville. She slowed down to make a right turn, but the vehicle behind her sped up to overtake the motorcycle on the left side. The other driver's actions caused Kelley to make evasive maneuvers and serve off onto the state park road and laying down the motorcycle onto the left side of the curb. No injuries were reported, and the other vehicle continued north without stopping to render aid.
State Police at Newville (717-567-3110)
- A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Keystone Way near Ridge Road in Centre Township at 11:52 a.m. July 10. Police said Elken Pressler, 58, of New Bloomfield, was traveling south on Route 34 in a 1996 Harley-Davidson Sporster when his vehicle's steering locked up, forcing him to proceed to the right-hand lane shoulder and striking a log. Pressler was thrown from the vehicle, but was wearing a helmet and protective eye wear, so he suffered only suspected minor injuries.
- A driver was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on North State Road near Valley Road in Marysville at 12:10 a.m. June 27, police reported July 18. Police said Marcus Zambito, 20, of Newark, New Jersey, was driving a 2000 Honda CRV south on State Road when he swerved off the road and struck a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle rolling over. Zambito suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by East Pennsboro EMS.
- A laptop and tablet were stolen after a break-in at an occupied residence on Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township sometime before 2:34 a.m. July 13.
