Sentinel police log for July 2

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A window was broken at the Washington Street Station building in the first block of North Washington Street sometime before 9:58 a.m. June 20. Police said a rock was located inside the building. Police seek information.
- An item was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 400 block of West main Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. June 23 and noon June 24.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a victim reported on June 24 that they received a contact through Facebook, called a number and was told pornography was being uploaded to their Facebook account and that they had to purchase eBay gift cards to rectify the issue. The victim purchased three $50 gift cards and provided the activation numbers. They were then told to call another number to resolve the issue, and was told to purchase six more eBay gift cards, this time at $100 increments. It was after the victim gave the activation numbers for the cards that they realized it was a scam. Police remind residents that it is likely a scam if payment is asked for in gift cards.
- Employees at the Mechanicsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant reported June 25 that asphalt was found in one of the storm drains at the intersection of South Washington and Valley streets. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a theft in which a victim reported pre-paying for $40 worth of gas at Rutter's in the 700 block of West Main Street at 7:58 p.m. June 27 but forgot to pump the gas before leaving. The person returned, but found that someone else had been to the gas pump and pumped the gasoline. Police seek information.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- A dark green passenger car heading north on South Washington Street sideswiped a legally parked vehicle at 12:47 a.m. July 2 and crashed into a second legally parked vehicle. The driver then fled on East Neff Avenue, and a witness tried to follow it but lost sight of it on Baltimore Road when the vehicle reached "excessive speeds." Police said the striking vehicle should have damage to the front right side. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Stephen Patrick Boyd, 21, of Newark, Delaware, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 900 block of Hummel Avenue at about 10:20 a.m. June 30. Police said Boyd assaulted a woman, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Stonehedge Drive in South Middleton Township at 3:48 p.m. June 30. Police said Alishia Brackens, 47, of Monroe, Georgia, was driving a 2018 BMW 320i and made a left turn from Walnut Bottom Road onto Stonehedge Drive while the signal was red, causing a collision with a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Echo McPherson, 37, of Carlisle. Brackens was taken to UPMC Carlisle with suspected minor injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.