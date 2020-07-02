Sentinel police log for July 2

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Mustafa Mesic, 26, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with DUI general impairment and disregarding a traffic lane after a crash at the intersection of Clemson Drive and Wolf's Bridge Road on June 29. Police arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle off of the road in a ditch by a drainage pipe. Police made contact with the driver, Mesic, and determined that he had consumed alcohol prior to driving his vehicle.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
