Sentinel police log for July 2

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Mustafa Mesic, 26, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with DUI general impairment and disregarding a traffic lane after a crash at the intersection of Clemson Drive and Wolf's Bridge Road on June 29. Police arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle off of the road in a ditch by a drainage pipe. Police made contact with the driver, Mesic, and determined that he had consumed alcohol prior to driving his vehicle.

