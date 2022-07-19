Sentinel police log for July 19

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Two parents were charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to a motel on July 13 for a welfare check on a child. Police made contact with them and again with the assistance of Cumberland County Child and Youth Services. Both Jordan Mitchell Caudle, 22, of Carlisle, and Tori Nicole Stickler, 30, of Carlisle, were charged, and Stickler was additionally charged with misdemeanor false identification to police. Stickler remains in prison on $4,000 cash bail, but Caudle posted $100 cash bail and was released.
- Meghan Renee Beam, 36, of Carlisle, and Scot L. Neal, 43, of Carlisle, were charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after police were contacted by a business on Spring Road regarding a retail theft on July 9. Through an investigation, police said they determined the two took a large amount of merchandise without paying for it. Police said they also charged Robert Michael Martin, 50, of Shermans Dale, who was the assistant manager of the store, because Martin allegedly received personal payment and gave permission to the suspects to get what they needed from the store without paying. Martin was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to theft. He was arrested and released on $100 unsecured bail.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Four juvenile boys ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old were charged with institutional vandalism, among other charges, and banned from Newville Borough Community Park for life after an investigation into a large amount of graffiti. Police on July 15 discovered the graffiti across the park, including on the park pavilion, the restroom and Pepsi machine. The damage is expected to be in excess of $300. Officers were able to identify the juveniles through the Newville park camera footage.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating the report of a prowler in the 1800 block of Shady Lane. A tall man wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was reportedly seen at the rear patio door of a residence at 4:13 a.m. July 13. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Carlisle Road near Lefever Road in West Pennsboro Township at 7:05 p.m. July 13. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Carlisle Road when it traveled onto the berm of the road, striking a CenturyLink utility pole, splitting it in half. The pole was then held aloft by PPL wires. The vehicle left the scene, and the driver did not report the crash.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township at 10:47 a.m. July 14. Police said Matthew Hartman, 26, of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Fleetline east on West Lisburn Road and was reportedly not paying attention, failing to brake for a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped to turn into a residence. Hartman was uninjured, but the driver of the other vehicle, Allison Bowen, 20, of Carlisle, was transported to the hospital for chest pain.