Sentinel police log for July 18

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- William Koons, 47, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony criminal trespassing and driving under the influence, misdemeanor simple assault and defiant trespassing and four summary charges: criminal trespassing, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, following a Sunday morning incident. Police responded to a business on the Cumberland Parkway at 5:24 a.m. for a report of a man trespassing. An investigation determined that Koons had forced entry into the business, which was not yet open, and walked around inside in spite of being asked to leave. Police said a second employee asked Koons to leave and he assaulted that employee before exiting the business and driving away from the scene. A short distance down the road, police initiated a traffic where they found that Koons was intoxicated and took him into custody. He was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing and taken to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.