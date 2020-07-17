Sentinel police log for July 17

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Takeno Scales, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with identity theft, unauthorized use of an access device and theft by deception in connection with an August 2019 incident. At that time, a victim learned from a collections agency that their identity was used to open a credit account. An investigation revealed that the account was opened and used by Scales. Scales voluntarily surrendered on an arrest warrant July 9.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Elizabeth Pennypacker, 26, of Camp Hill, was arrested this week on charges stemming from a January 2020 incident. Police said Pennypacker took a vehicle, cell phone and ATM card from a home without permission and used the ATM card to withdraw money. She was charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of theft by deception, three counts of unauthorized use of an access device, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Philip Milligan, 47, of Columbia, was arrested July 13 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks after police said he made multiple remote deposits on Sept. 9, 2019 and subsequently withdrew money from the account. The checks were returned as counterfeit.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.