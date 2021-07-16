Sentinel police log for July 16

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Renee Potteiger, 45, of Harrisburg, was arrested July 14 and charged with retail theft said that she took $89.95 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets around 5:18 p.m. June 22.
- Jason Bowie, 45, of Harrisburg, was arrested July 14 charged with theft by deception, bad checks and conspiracy in connection with an incident on May 13, 2019. Police said another man deposited checks totaling $2,260 drawn on a Wells Fargo account owned by Bowie to a Members 1st account. The man then made purchases and withdrew cash on the account. The checks were returned as bad checks. The man later told police that he had worked with Bowie to deposit the checks and use the funds.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Several firearms were reported missing from sometime between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 20, 2021 from a location on Parkway Drive in South Middleton Township.
- A 16-year-old girl suffered possible injuries when she lost control of the 2000 Jeep Wrangler she was driving while trying to negotiate a left curve on Whiskey Springs Road in South Middleton Township at 2:10 p.m. July 13. The Jeep went off the road and hit an embankment, causing it to roll onto its side. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Jeep was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.