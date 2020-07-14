Sentinel police log for July 15

Sentinel police log for July 15

Police log logo

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Two kayaks were stolen from a lawn in the 100 block of Cedar Cliff Drive in the overnight hours between July 8 and July 9. One kayak is an orange Dagger Zydeco and the other is a multicolored New Wave kayak. Paddles were also stolen, and both kayaks could have fit in the back of a pick-up truck.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

