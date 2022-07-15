Sentinel police log for July 15

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Daniel Aaron Rosenberger Jr., 26, of Hanover, was charged July 6 with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief in connection with two 2021 incidents at the Restaurant Store on Simpson Ferry Road. Police first responded to a burglar alarm at 9:27 p.m. May 17, 2021, and discovered the window of a front door was shattered. An employee later confirmed that about 20 to 30 boxes of whipped cream chargers were stolen, which were valued at $300. Police responded to the business again on Aug. 26, 2021, at 9:54 p.m. to discover the window smashed, as well as an overheat garage door window smashed. The only items missing were 15 to 20 boxes of whipped cream chargers, which were positioned under each cash register. Witnesses from a nearby business reported seeing a white man enter and exit the business with a duffel bag, and surveillance of the man's vehicle was consistent with a vehicle depicted in a similar burglary that occurred later that night in another jurisdiction. Police analyzed blood at the scene beneath a broken window and developed Rosenberger as a suspect. Police executed a search warrant on his last known address on June 3 and found a small pry bar. On June 10, police used a search warrant to get a DNA sample from Rosenberger, and police said Rosenberger admitted to having committed both of the burglaries. Rosenberger was arraigned on July 12 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the Park and Ride parking lot in Upper Allen sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. July 13. Police seek information.
- A boy who was a passenger in a vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries after a single-vehicle crash at 9:50 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of Arcona Road and East Winding Hill Road. Police said the driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, whom they did not name, was driving too fast for conditions and failed to see the stop sign. He crossed the road and struck an embankment, resulting in the vehicle going airborne before striking a tree and severely damaging the vehicle. The driver nor the front seat passenger were injured, but the boy in the back seat was not wearing a seat belt.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Numerous items were reportedly damaged at a business on Keystone Way in Centre Township sometime on July 5. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a commercial burglary on East Main Street in New Bloomfield that occurred sometime on July 5. Police said the owner reported that numerous items were damaged. Police seek information.
- Joshua Barrick, 41, of Newport, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, attempted drug delivery and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:39 p.m. July 11 in the 3200 block of Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township. Police said troopers discovered Barrick in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and remanded to Perry County Prison on $75,000 cash bail, which he was unable to post.