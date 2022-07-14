Sentinel police log for July 14

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two drivers were injured after a crash at the intersection of South Market Street and Winding Hill Road at 2:41 p.m. July 12. Police said a woman, whom they did not name, was driving a Toyota Highlander when she turned left at the intersection into the path of a GMC Sierra. The woman suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Jamie Brown, 39, of Duncannon, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after a domestic incident on Paradise Road in Wheatfield Township at 3:09 p.m. June 26, police reported July 13. Police did not provide further details but said Brown was arrested at the scene. She was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are looking for a boy between the ages of 12 and 16 who stole alcohol from Sheetz on Benvenue Road in Reed Township at 8:44 p.m. June 26, police reported July 13. Police said the boy was white, was wearing a teal T-shirt and had a backpack. He was last seen walking east on Route 322. Police seek information.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Cold Storage Road in Centre Township at 3:01 p.m. July 9. Police said Michael Bailey, 58, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south on Cold Storage Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Andrew Morrison, 36, of Millerstown. Morrison was evaluated by EMS at the scene, but Bailey and his passenger, Taletha Burney, 42, of Harrisburg, were not wearing their seat belts and were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Paul Jay Mixell, 57, of Camp Hill, was charged June 24 with felony rape and misdemeanor indecent assault and unlawful restraint after police said he assaulted a woman on Valley Road in Rye Township on June 23. Mixell was arrested and remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Police reported July 13 that two unknown people stole catalytic converters from Bulldog Motors on Landisburg Road in Spring Township sometime before 10:48 p.m. June 21. Police seek information.