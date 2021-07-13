Sentinel police log for July 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A 17-year-old boy was charged with intimidation of a witness, strangulation, indecent assault, simple assault and harassment after a girl and her mother came to police on July 6 to report incidents that happened in June. According to the girl, the boy on one occasion in early June punched her in the eye, resulting in a black eye. On June 24, he choked her, and three days later, she said the boy pulled her pants down against her will. The boy also reportedly told her that he would "come after her" if she reported the incidents. The boy is being held at his place of residence and is being electronically monitored by Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Baltimore Pike south of Freedom Drive in South Middleton Township at 4:08 p.m. July 4. Police said Shelley Wells, 45, of Bunnell, Florida, was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 north on Baltimore Pike when she failed to make a curve in the road due to minor debris. The motorcycle struck a guide rail and fell onto its side. Wells was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.
- A Pennsylvania registration plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on Bard Drive in Shippensburg Township for about a week between the end of June and the beginning of July, a victim reported on July 5.
- Kenneth Johnson, 34, of Shippensburg, was charged via summons July 12 with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at Walmart at 3:38 p.m. June 18. Police said Johnson loaded a shopping cart during multiple trips to the store, each time exiting through self check-out while only paying for certain items. The total value of the theft was $173.82.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.