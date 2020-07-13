Sentinel police log for July 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Tomas Terrero-Campiz, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 900 block of Franklin Street on July 10. Police said a woman reported she had been choked, and police observed injuries to her neck. Police took Terrero-Campiz into custody, and he posted $5,000 cash bail.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a report that an outside spigot was damaged intentionally in the first block of North Railroad Avenue before 9:22 a.m. June 28.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which someone struck a legally parked vehicle along the first block of South Prince Street between 10 p.m. July 11 and 11 a.m. July 12. The struck vehicle was damaged.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are investigating a burglary and criminal mischief incident at East Pennsboro Elementary School at 1:11 a.m. July 10. Police said someone spray painted an exterior wall, and also spray painted "1312" on the administration building sign. Police said the person also entered the school through a window.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 17-year-old boy from Harrisburg was cited with multiple summary charges after a hit-and-run crash on Bower Road in Carroll Township at 12:30 a.m. July 11. Police said the teen was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 east on Bower Road when he lost control of the vehicle on a right-hand curve in the road. The vehicle traveled into the westbound lane, left the road, struck a tree, rotated 180 degrees and struck a second tree. The teen fled the scene.
- Vinyl siding of a residence on Pike Road in Spring Township was struck by a stray round from an unknown firearm between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 9. Police seek information.
- Police said a firearm was reported missing from Ramp Road in Watts Township. The firearm, which police did not specify, went missing between June 16 and 10:48 a.m. June 30, police reported July 13.
- Copper pipes were stolen from a location on Valley View Road in Liverpool Township between July 8 and 4:30 p.m. July 9.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.