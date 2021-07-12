Sentinel police log for July 12

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- William M. Pavlot, 55, of Gardners, was taken to UPMC Carlisle after a crash at 11:28 a.m. July 10. Police said Pavlot was driving a 2016 Dodge Durango north on Route 34 in Dickinson Township when a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Henry D. Rhinehart, 66, of Gardners, pulled in front of him while making a left turn onto Goodyear Road.
- Jandin S. Martin, 18, of Shippensburg, was taken to UPMC Carlisle after a crash at 5:37 p.m. July 9. Police said Martin was driving a 2016 Volkswagen GLI north on Interstate 81 in Dickinson Township near mile marker 41 when Ruman Kumar, 29, of Ozone Park, New York, slowed his 2018 Freightliner in front of him due to heavy traffic. Martin attempted to slow and swerved to avoid hitting the truck, but hit the right rear of the trailer.
- Stephon A. Williams, 25, of Shippensburg, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 8:24 p.m. July 9. Police said Williams was driving a 2007 Honda Civic west on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township just after its intersection with Briar Oak Lane when he lost control and the car overturned before hitting a tree.
