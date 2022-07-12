Sentinel police log for July 12

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Rhamir Hatcher, 20, of Carlisle, was charged July 5 via summons with misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an incident on June 5 at Sheetz on Ritner Highway. Police said they were called to the business at 5:05 p.m. for a man breaking store property.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Tamere Alija Drakeford, 18, of York, was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after a report of a robbery in the parking lot of Weis Markets at 6:56 p.m. July 1. Police said the victim arranged with a man, later identified as Drakeford, to purchase an iPhone 13 through Facebook Marketplace, and the victim showed up with a friend, while Drakeford also showed up with another person. When the victim refused to travel with them to another location and did not give them the money without first seeing the phone, he went into Weis Markets. Drakeford and the other unknown man followed him into the store, continuing to demand money and gesturing to Drakeford's waistband, where the victim believed there was a bulge consistent of a firearm. The victim yelled for help and called the police, and the two men fled the store in a vehicle operated by another unknown man. Drakeford was arrested July 11, but posted $300 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jessica Kurtz, 31, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment after police said she made threats of harm toward another woman via "electronic means" on July 7.