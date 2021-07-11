Sentinel police log for July 11

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A misdemeanor charge of flight to avoid apprehension was held to court during a preliminary hearing on July 7 in the case against Davion Jones, 21, of Carlisle. Jones was initially charged after an incident at 3:50 p.m. June 28. Police said Jones had an active warrant for his arrest out of the county sheriff's office, and Jones fled Carlisle Police. In his attempt to avoid police, he crossed train tracks, roads and private properties, according to police. He was eventually apprehended in the 100 block of East North Street. Jones remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Felony charges of robbery and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor simple assault were held to court during a preliminary hearing July 7 against Todd Thompson, 44, of Carlisle. Police said that on June 29 they began investigating a theft of a debit card and found Thompson also in possession of a stolen vehicle. He remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- Felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass were held to court during a preliminary hearing on July 7 in a case against Steven Robinson, 35, of Carlisle. Robinson was initially charged after a report of a burglary on July 2 in the area of South Spring Garden Street. Police found Robinson inside the residence and arrested him after learning he was prohibited from being there due to a protection from abuse order. He remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Kathy Bower, 61, of Gardners, on July 7 waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of retail theft stemming from a July 3 incident at Walmart. Police were notified that a suspected was in custody at the store. Bower was seen by Walmart Asset Protection using a self check-out register and failing to pay for merchandise in the amount of $38.17. She remains in prison on $1,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Craig Arthur Stevens, 52, of Enola, was charged via summons on June 29 with misdemeanor DUI general impairment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and prohibited possession, as well as summary driving on a suspended license, after a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Columbia Road on June 8 at about 10 p.m. Police said Stevens appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and he admitted to smoking marijuana.
- Kyle Stump, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and defiant trespass after an incident at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center at 4:02 a.m. June 27. Police were called to the hospital for a man who refused to leave, and police gave Stump several warnings. When police attempted to arrest him, he started a brief fight that ended when officers deployed a Taser. He posted $15,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Chain saws were stolen from a shed on Pine Road in Dickinson Township sometime before noon on July 3.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.