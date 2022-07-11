Sentinel police log for July 11

Police are investigating a case of vandalism that was reported along Kerrsville Road in West Pennsboro Township around 12:02 a.m. July 10. Someone cut the wiring harness on a blue Ford F150 causing about $500 in damage. The perpetrators then fled in an unknown direction.

Police report that, during the overnight hours of July 5 to July 6, a commercial building in the 1000 block of East Lisburn was forcibly entered. There were also attempts to cut a catalytic converter from a truck parked at the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or online by visiting https://upperallenpolice.com.