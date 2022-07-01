Sentinel police log for July 1

Here is today's Sentinel police log:

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

• About 7:08 p.m. June 27, officers responded to Deer Run Alley in Tyrone Township, Perry County, for a report of a suspicious Dodge Ram in the alley behind PDS Deli. Upon arrival, police said the vehicle's the male occupant told officers that he sent several hundred dollars’ worth of gift cards to a female he met on a mobile application. The female told the him the cards will be used by her children while she and the man engage in sexual activity. Police say the female led the male to believe she resided along the 3500 block of Montour Road, but it was determined that the female did not reside at the address for which she claimed.

• Police are investigating an overdose in the 400 block of Shellbark Drive in Centre Township, Perry County, around 7:42 a.m. June 26. Police said the female was revived via Narcan and transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital.

West Shore Regional Police (717-238-9676)

• Police will close roads around Negley Park, Lemoyne, starting around 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 p.m. Monday. The closures are an attempt to prevent traffic congestion and roadway issues for emergency vehicles and residents during the Concert at Negley Park and the City Island Fireworks. Officers will be available to help handicap people with parking and residents will be able to access their homes. Motorists planning to attend events at Negley Park should allow for additional time to access the park. The roads to be closed are Cumberland Road at Indiana Avenue and Washington Terrace, Summit Avenue at North Fifth Street and North Fourth Street at Washington Terrace.

Upper Allen Township police (717-795-2445)

Police were dispatched for a report of a hit and run crash on Independence Avenue at Gettysburg Road around 10 a.m. July 1. Police say a vehicle struck and damaged a stop sign and fire hydrant. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 717-850-8273 or online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place about 5:17 p.m. Thursday on Williams Grove Road at Sinclair Road. Police said a Hyundai Tucson tried to turn left onto Sinclair Road, but the driver did not observe a Ford Thunderbird approaching from the opposite direction. Police say the Hyundai struck the Ford causing damaged to both vehicles. The Hyundai driver was treated by EMS personnel, according to reports. Township police were assisted at the scene by Penn State Health EMS and the Upper Allen Fire Department.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.