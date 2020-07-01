Sentinel police log for July 1

Corey Hockensmith, 45, of Chambersburg, was charged with materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and statement under penalty after a Feb. 28 incident. Police said Hockensmith filled out an application at Sportsman’s Warehouse to purchase a firearm. An investigation showed he has previous offenses that prohibit him f

Raul J. Corona, 68, of Kissimmee, Florida, was driving a 2014 Freightliner Cascade south in Interstate 81 near mile marker 53.3 at the Bernhisel Bridge Road overpass in Silver Spring Township at 8:17 a.m. June 27 when his left side tires went into the grass, causing him to lose control of the truck. He made several attempts to steer to the right to reenter the left southbound lane before turning left into the median, causing the truck to spin and roll onto the passenger side with the cab facing north. No one was injured.