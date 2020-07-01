Sentinel police log for July 1

Lower Allen Township police (717-238-9676)
Corey Hockensmith, 45, of Chambersburg, was charged with materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and statement under penalty after a Feb. 28 incident. Police said Hockensmith filled out an application at Sportsman’s Warehouse to purchase a firearm. An investigation showed he has previous offenses that prohibit him f
- rom purchasing a firearm.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
Raul J. Corona, 68, of Kissimmee, Florida, was driving a 2014 Freightliner Cascade south in Interstate 81 near mile marker 53.3 at the Bernhisel Bridge Road overpass in Silver Spring Township at 8:17 a.m. June 27 when his left side tires went into the grass, causing him to lose control of the truck. He made several attempts to steer to the right to reenter the left southbound lane before turning left into the median, causing the truck to spin and roll onto the passenger side with the cab facing north. No one was injured.
- Gary Jumper, 55, of Shippensburg, was charged with operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device after a 4:39 p.m. incident on June 17 on Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township.
- Police are investigating damage done to a lawn at 2 a.m. June 24 on Clugston Road in North Newton Township.
- Johnny Alcivar, 43, of Chicago was not injured in a crash at 7:51 p.m. June 23 near mile marker 40.8 on I-81 in Dickinson Township. Police said Alcivar was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck north in the right lane when he lost control and started to hydroplane. The truck spun and overturned in the median.
- People driving an early 2000s Ford F-350 dually with smoke stacks are being sought in connection with the theft of $2,000 worth of parts from a vehicle on Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township at 10:58 a.m. on June 23.
Police are investigating a June 23 incident in Lower Frankford Township in which someone paid $800 for a security deposit for a house advertised on Facebook Marketplace to someone posing as the homeowner.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.