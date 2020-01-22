Sentinel police log for Jan. 22

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Robert Wallace, 40, of Highspire, was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of forgery, theft by deception and bad checks stemming from a June 28, 2019, incident. Cafe Magnolia told police on July 1 that someone had written a counterfeit check in their name for $2,954.18, police said. Officers contacted Members 1st and learned that Robert Wallace had cashed the check on June 28. He was arraigned and released on $3,000 unsecured bail.
- Erica Lee Jones, 46, of Hunt Valley, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of theft by deception and retail theft stemming from an Aug. 22 incident. Police said two people had entered Weis Markets, concealed $50 in cosmetic items inside a purse and returned them for cash and store credit at the customer service desk. Jones was later identified as one of the people involved. She was arraigned and posted $1,000 cash bail.
- Jennifer Bender, 43, of New Holland, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of theft by deception and bad checks stemming from an Oct. 3 incident. Bender made three remote deposits and a series of withdrawals between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 from a Members 1st account, police said. The deposits were later returned for insufficient funds, causing Members 1st to lose $6,831. She was arraigned and released on $5,000 bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.