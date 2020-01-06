State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Christmas lights were cut on a property in the first block of Waverly Lane in South Middleton Township sometime between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Michael T. Potthoff, 49, of Shermans Dale, suffered a minor injury after a one-vehicle crash at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 24 in Spring Township, police said. Potthoff was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north in the 5400 block of Waggoners Gap Road when he over-compensated at a left-hand curve and hit a roadside embankment, police said. Potthoff, who was not wearing a seat belt, declined transportation to a medical facility for treatment of injuries. The Silverado had to be towed.
- Michael S. Grove, 40, of Newport, suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 30 in Watts Township, police said. Grove was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado west on Huggins Road near Morris Road when he attempted to navigate a left-hand curve, causing the Silverado to exit the right side of the road and hit a tree. Grove, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries to his forehead and nose. The Silverado had to be towed.