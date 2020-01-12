Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after officers were waived down in the first block of West North Street at 10:44 a.m. Jan. 10. A man reported that a light blue Chevrolet Avalanche, with an Oakley sticker in the rear window, struck the side of his vehicle, causing damage to the mirror. The Avalanche did not stop at the scene. Police seek information.
- Kenneth McKinley Grant, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, as well as summary driving without a license, and Rebecca McCall, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana via summons after police began investigating a hit-and-run in December. Police said its K9 unit located a Ford SUV along Courtyard Drive at about 3 a.m. Dec. 14, which they say had been involved in a hit-and-run a few hours earlier. Grant was identified as the driver and was identified as the driver who fled from officers the previous evening during a traffic stop. McCall was identified as the passenger in the vehicle, and the vehicle was found to have marijuana and a controlled substance inside.
- Multiple valuables were taken from a home in the 200 block of Webster Street. Police were dispatched to the home at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 9, and they discovered signs of forced entry at the rear of the residence. Police seek information.
- Joe Paul Biller, 34, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after police were dispatched to the 800 block of East high Street for a report of a Protection from Abuse order violation at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 7. A woman who has a PFA against Biller reported seeing his vehicle in the parking lot of her employer and that he had called her seven times while she was at work. Police took Biller into custody without incident, and during a search, they found a substance they believed to be methamphetamine. Biller was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
- Vickie Richards, 50, of Biglerville, was charged with felony retail theft after witnesses reported seeing her switching labels on various items throughout a store on Noble Boulevard at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 2. Police identified Richards and said multiple other incidents involving Richards were discovered after she was identified. Police said Richards stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise during various theft. She was charged via summons, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
- Dwight Blaine Barnes, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with resisting arrest after police, along with Cumberland County Sheriff deputies, responded to the 300 block of B Street for a reported disturbance at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 7. Police said they responded knowing Barnes was likely responsible and he had active warrants out for his arrest from the sheriff’s department. Police said Barnes became non-compliant when officers attempted to arrest him and advised him of the warrants. Police used a Taser to subdue him, and he was taken into custody. He remains in prison on $3,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Daniel Aron Barber, 27, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after a domestic incident at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 8 in the area of Apple Alley. After speaking with an injured party, police said they took Barber into custody. During arraignment, bail was set at $6,000 cash, which he was able to post.
- Nicholas James Thumma, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary operating a vehicle without inspection or evidence of emission inspection after a traffic stop at the intersection of Bernheisel Bridge Road and Green Hill Road on Jan. 8. Police said they found Thumma in possession of a small amount of marijuana, medication that was not prescribed to him and drug paraphernalia.