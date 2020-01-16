State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on West Trindle Road near Simmons Road in Monroe Township at 8:34 a.m. Jan. 15. Police said Daniel Russell, 36, of Carlisle, was driving a 1999 Isuzu Trooper west on West Trindle Road when he did not see a slowing 2013 Chevrolet Malibu attempting to make a right turn into a driveway. His vehicle struck the rear of the Malibu, forcing it into oncoming traffic where it struck a 2014 Ford Transit head-on. Shaine Boyer, 23, of Carlisle, who was driving the Transit, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by West Shore EMS to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. No other injuries were reported. All vehicles were removed from the scene.
- Police are investigating an incident in which a credit card was stolen sometime before Dec. 17 and someone made purchases with the card before the victim realized it was missing, police reported Jan. 16. The investigation continues.
- Yefry Joel Santos Santana, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft stemming from a theft of a 43-inch television screen and a security device from a store at 100 S. Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 13.