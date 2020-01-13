Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A license plate with number LDN-0892 was removed from a vehicle and stolen in the 100 block of South East Street during the overnight hours between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Police seek information.
- Morgan Elizabeth Bowermaster, 23, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a Jan. 12 incident. Police said they were dispatched at 2:35 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North West Street for a report of a domestic situation and found Bowermaster and a man arguing in front of the home. The victim told police that Bowermaster had hit him and scratched him in the face, causing superficial wounds to his forehead, face and mouth. She was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $8,000 bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Cathiana Ulysse, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a Jan. 12 incident. Police said they were dispatched at 8:20 p.m. to a local hotel for a domestic situation. Officers spoke with a man, who said he was choked by Ulysse and hit in the head several times. She was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- William Eugene Johnson, 58, of Carlisle, was charged with strangulation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and harassment after a Jan. 7 incident. Johnson was driving and by mistake entered his neighbor's driveway on Sunset Drive in South Middleton Township, police said. When he tried to back out, he hit his neighbor's mailbox. He then entered the residence and got into a verbal argument with the neighbor, which escalated. He choked the neighbor four times, according to police. Johnson was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $12,000 bail.
- Someone operated construction equipment without permission on Centerville Road in Penn Township between 2:50 a.m. and 5:18 a.m. Jan. 6. Police seek information.
- Michael E. Barnes, 61, of Harrisburg, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 10 in Silver Spring Township, police said. Barnes was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 56. He was in the right lane and blacked out due to a medical condition, causing the Silverado to drift into the left lane and hit a 2018 RAM 3500. The Silverado continued through the center median and the southbound lanes before stopping in an embankment. Barnes, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed.
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 9 in West Pennsboro Township, police said. An unknown vehicle rear-ended a 2007 Subaru Outback in the 300 block of Mount Rock Road and did not stop, continuing west on Mount Rock Road.
- Shailesh R. Patel, 50, of Newburg, was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Jan. 8 in Hopewell Township, police said. Patel was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry north on Enola Road near Zook Lane when she lost control on a snowy and icy patch of road, causing the Camry to cross the southbound lane and hit a utility pole. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to a medical facility.
- A hit-and-run crash involving a barn occurred at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 9 in Dickinson Township, police said. An unknown vehicle was in the 200 block of North Dickinson School Road when it left the right side of the road and hit the side of a barn. Tire marks indicated that the vehicle reentered Dickinson School Road and traveled south. Unidentifiable vehicle parts remained at the scene of the crash.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 26-inch, black-and-white Mongoose bicycle was stolen from a home in the 400 block of North Third Street in Newport on Jan. 11 or Jan. 12. Police seek information.