Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Two bicycles were stolen between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8 a.m. Jan. 5 from the back porch of a residence in the first block of South Spring Garden Street, police said. One of the bicycles was a silver Mongoose mountain bike, and the other was a black Schwinn with a Cloud-9 seat.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Two bicycles may have been stolen from a residence in the area of Cedar Cliff High School around Jan. 6, police said. Police have the bicycles and have identified suspects, but have not found the owners.
  • Ijanae Fabiana James-Wynne, 19, of Harrisburg, was apprehended Jan. 7 on a charge of retail theft stemming from a Sept. 20 incident. Off-duty officers had observed three women enter JCPenney at Capital City Mall without bags and, moments later, one of the women exited the store carrying an H&M shopping bag, police said. The alarm sounded, and as the woman walked past the officers, they saw it was full of JCPenney clothing. An investigation determined that James-Wynne was the woman carrying the bag. After she failed to appear for a preliminary hearing, a warrant was issued and served. She was arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 8 to the 2000 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township for a report of people loitering by vehicles outside of a residence. Troopers recovered a bicycle that may have been lost or stolen, police said.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.